PG&E to skip settlement payments to Butte Fire victims
Jan. 28, 2019 10:57 AM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- PG&E (PCG +2%) has failed to make $1.5M in payments to four families whose properties were destroyed by the 2015 Butte fire and appears prepared to turn its back on at least another seven settlement agreements worth ~$2.5M, Bloomberg reports.
- Victims of wildfires caused by PG&E’s equipment are unsecured creditors, meaning their legal claims in bankruptcy get paid after secured lenders such as banks, but Butte victims say they are different because they have agreements in hand, fought for and negotiated over years before PG&E decided to file for bankruptcy, and a date by which they were supposed to be paid.
- “PG&E faces liquidity problems,” and is prioritizing payments to deliver gas and electricity, a lawyer for PG&E said in a Jan. 23 letter to a California Superior Court Judge. “As a result of all these factors, PG&E cannot commit to pay one potential creditor over any other in the days prior to filing for bankruptcy.”