EU won't reopen U.K. withdrawal negotiations; pound falls

The European Union rejects any attempt by the U.K. to change their divorce agreement, saying negotiations ended when the leaders signed off on the deal in November.

The British pound weakens 0.5% against the euro and 0.3% against the U.S. dollar; iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) falls 1.2% .

EU official Sabine Weyand said there's now a "very high risk" of Britain falling out of the EU without a deal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said the Brexit deal would need changes to get Parliament's approval.

