Crude oil plunges on China demand worries, rising U.S. supply
Jan. 28, 2019 11:24 AM ETUSO, XLE, OIL-OLD, UWT, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, DNO, NDP, PXE, OLO-OLD, RYE, PXJ, SZOXF, CRAK, FXN, OLEM, WTIU, DDG, OILK, NANR, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, FTXN, JHME, OILD-OLD1, OILU-OLD1, USAIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor68 Comments
- Crude oil prices are sharply lower on worries over signs of an economic slowdown in China and evidence of further growth in U.S. supply; WTI -3.7% to $51.67/bbl, Brent -2.8% at $59.92/bbl.
- Industrial companies in China reported a second monthly fall in earnings in December, despite the government’s efforts to support borrowing and investment.
- Traders also say U.S. crude production, which hit a record 11.9M bbl/day late last year, has undermined sentiment in the oil market, and the latest Baker Hughes survey showed U.S. energy companies increasing the number of operating rigs for the first time since late December.
- "The increase in drilling activity in the U.S... is generating headwind," Commerzbank says. "Because prices have risen considerably since the start of the year and there is a high number of drilled but uncompleted wells, drilling activity is likely to recover soon."
- Separately, Saudi energy minister Al-Falih tells CNBC Russia has assured him the country "will pick up the pace" on agreed OPEC production cuts.
- ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, DNO, NDP, PXE, OLO, RYE, PXJ, SZO, CRAK, FXN, OLEM, WTIU, DDG, OILK, NANR, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, FTXN, JHME, OILD, OILU, USAI