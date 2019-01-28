China's industrial profit declines for the second month
- Chinese industrial companies profits fell 1.9% to $100.94B, a second straight month in December signalling the cooling of the world’s second-largest economy.
- China's industrial profit rose 10.3% to $986.37B in 2018, down from growth of 21% in 2017.
- China reported GDP growth of 6.4% Y/Y in 4Q18 and reported its weakest annual economic growth in 28 years.
- Source: Investing.com
- ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, OTC:JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, JPMV, FJP, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, GSJY, HFXJ, DDJP