Telia ratings changes include cut to Sell at ABG

Jan. 28, 2019 11:31 AM ETTelia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Scandinavian telecom Telia (OTCPK:TLSNY) is the subject of a few rating changes moving in opposite directions today.
  • DNB Markets upgraded the stock to Hold from Sell, and gave a tick to its price target: up to 40 kronor from 39 kronor. That's vs. today's close of 39.77 kronor.
  • Meanwhile, the stock was downgraded to Hold from Buy at Carnegie Securities, which cut its target to 43 kronor from 48.
  • And ABG Sundal Collier has trimmed its recommendation to Sell from Buy, cutting its own target to 38 kronor.
