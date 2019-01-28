Investors offer PG&E $4B package to avoid filing for bankruptcy - Bloomberg

PG&E (PCG +4.9% ) shares spike, then pull back, following a Bloomberg report that an investor group is offering $4B in a plan for the company to avoid filing for bankruptcy; shares were halted for volatility.

A consortium including Paul Singer’s Elliott Management has sent PG&E a proposal backed by convertible notes maturing in about five years, according to the report, which also says at least one other group that includes Ken Griffin’s Citadel is pitching a competing financing plan that would keep the company out of bankruptcy.

The proposals reportedly were prompted by last week’s finding that PG&E was not responsible for the Tubbs Fire.

PG&E has announced plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the aftermath of major fires in 2017 and 2018.