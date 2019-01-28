Sonasoft appoints Frank Velasquez as the new CEO

Sonasoft (OTCPK:SSFT) announced the appointment of Frank Velasquez as the CEO, effective immediately. He has also been awarded a seat on the Board of Directors.

The former CEO and Founder, Andy Khanna, will transition from his previous role and assist the Company.

Mr. Velasquez, the Founder and CEO of the Sonasoft’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Technologies. He has 20 years of executive experience in business and technology, as well as, sales leadership gained at companies such as AVCOM Technologies, Veritas, and Symantec Corporation.