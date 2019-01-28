Deutsche Bank said to get commitment from Qatar: Bloomberg
Jan. 28, 2019
- Deutsche Bank (DB -0.2%) gets a commitment for new investment from Qatar as the German lender moves toward a possible merger with its domestic rival Commerzbank <<CRZBF, CRZBY>>.
- The country's sovereign wealth fund, Qatari Investment Authority, is the likely investor, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Two other Qatari investment vehicles already own an interest in Deutsche.
- The potential combination may help Qatar recover part of its investment in Deutsche Bank, as the stock fell by more than half last year.
