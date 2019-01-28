Nike signs 10-year deal with MLB

Nike (NKE -0.5% ), Major League Baseball and Fanactics ink a 10-year global partnership that will see Nike become the official uniform and footwear supplier to MLB.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Fanatics will be used to distribute a wide range of MLB apparel through it selling channels.

The deal will start in 2020.

The MLB contract became available after Under Armour (UA, UAA) backed out of its original deal announced in 2016. SGM Media reports that UA will save $50M by dropping MLB.