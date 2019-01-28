Apple spent $60B in U.S.; TSMC reports damage

Apple (AAPL -1.9% ) announces it spent $60B with 9,000 U.S. component suppliers and companies last year, up over 10% Y/Y.

The company says U.S. jobs created and supported by Apple has increased from around 600K in 2011 to 2M.

In overseas Apple supplier news, TSMC (TSM -1.5% ) says a defective chemical from an unnamed supplier damaged production at a factory that provides chips for Nvidia, MediaTek, and Huawei.

TSMC statement: "TSMC has discovered a shipment of chemical material used in the manufacturing process that deviated from the specification and will impact wafer yield."