Government shutdown to cut Q1 GDP by 0.2%, CBO says

Jan. 28, 2019
  • The partial government shutdown trimmed Q4 real GDP by 0.1% and will reduce Q1 real GDP by 0.2%, the Congressional Budget Office estimates.
  • Sees GDP temporarily higher in later quarters than it normally would have been, but estimates that about $3B, or 0.2% of annual GDP in 2019, won't be recovered.
  • Estimates the shutdown delayed about $18B in federal discretionary spending.
  • In a separate report, the CBO sees 2019 federal budget deficit at about $900B and at more than $1T in 2022.
  • Federal debt held by the public is projected to reach 93% of GDP in 2029.
  • Real GDP seen up 2.3% in 2019, down from 3.1% in 2018.
