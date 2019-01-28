Government shutdown to cut Q1 GDP by 0.2%, CBO says
Jan. 28, 2019
- The partial government shutdown trimmed Q4 real GDP by 0.1% and will reduce Q1 real GDP by 0.2%, the Congressional Budget Office estimates.
- Sees GDP temporarily higher in later quarters than it normally would have been, but estimates that about $3B, or 0.2% of annual GDP in 2019, won't be recovered.
- Estimates the shutdown delayed about $18B in federal discretionary spending.
- In a separate report, the CBO sees 2019 federal budget deficit at about $900B and at more than $1T in 2022.
- Federal debt held by the public is projected to reach 93% of GDP in 2029.
- Real GDP seen up 2.3% in 2019, down from 3.1% in 2018.
