GE -4% as analyst rips revised Wabtec merger terms

General Electric (GE -3.9% ) pulls back from its two-month high after J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa questioned the rally in the stock following news of revised merger terms between GE Transportation and Wabtec (WAB -4.3% ).

"The revised terms of the [Wabtec] deal are mechanically and mathematically negative for the GE shareholder," Tusa writes. "All in, we believe it's clear GE needs cash, taking less value, and a significant tax impact for shareholders in exchange for more optionality."

Tusa, a noted GE bear, reiterates his Neutral rating and $6 price target on the shares.

Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch said last Friday the revised Wabtec deal is not beneficial to GE shareholders and showed the company is "desperate for cash to pay down its debt and other liabilities as quickly as possible."