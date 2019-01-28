Vodafone Idea teams with India's Sun TV on content

Vodafone Idea (VOD -0.6% ) has a strategic partnership with one of India's biggest TV networks.

The company has teamed up with Sun TV, the biggest network player in Southern India, to tap a rich vein of new content.

Customers will be able to access more than 50,000 hours of television, focused on local languages (including Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu), via Sun's NXT app.

That will grant customers access to 30 live TV stations and 4,000 movies and TV shows, and should help drive more customers to Vodafone's triple-play and quad-play offerings.