Comstock Mining +20% after selling Lucerne assets to Tonogold

Comstock Mining (LODE +20% ) surges after agreeing to sell its Lucerne properties to Tonogold Resources (OTCPK:TNGL +22.5% ) for $15M in cash, $8M in relief of future lease and reclamation obligations, and a retained 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the Lucerne properties.

LODE also will enter into a new option agreement to lease its permitted American Flat property, plant and equipment to TNGL for crushing, leaching and processing material from the Lucerne mine.

The new agreements replace an October 2017 option agreement that allowed TNGL to earn a 51% interest in the Lucerne properties by investing $20M into the project over 42 months.