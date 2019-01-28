B. Riley Financial reports Q4 and FY 2018 preliminary financial results
Jan. 28, 2019 12:08 PM ETB. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY)RILYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- B. Riley Financial (RILY) reports preliminary unaudited financial results for Q4: adj. EBITDA in the range of $11.1-12.1M and net loss of $8.2-8.9M which includes ~$6.4M of restructuring charges primarily related to severance and the rebrand of B. Riley Wealth Management.
- Strong operating results were offset by mark-to-market losses of ~$16M in the Company’s investment account.
- FY 2018: Adj. EBITDA in the range of $89.5-90.5M and net income of $15.4-16.1M which include ~$8.6M of restructuring charges.
- FY 2019 Guidance: Adj. EBITDA of $115-135M and net income of $39-45M.