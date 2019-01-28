Goldcorp guides for higher 2019 gold equivalent production

Goldcorp (GG -0.3% ) forecasts FY 2019 gold production of 2.2M-2.4M oz., comparable to 2.29M oz. last year, at all-in sustaining costs of $750-$850/oz., and gold equiv. production of 3.3M-3.7M oz., up from 3M oz. in 2018.

GG says it expects lower gold grades during Q1 at its Cerro Negro, Éléonore and Red Lake mines due to mine sequencing, but sees full-year gold production rising progressively each quarter as the Musselwhite materials handling and Borden projects achieve commercial production in H2.

GG also forecasts 2019 silver production of 40M-50M oz. vs. 25M oz. in 2018, zinc production of 390M-450M lbs. vs. 318M lbs. and lead output of 240M-290M lbs. from 116M oz.