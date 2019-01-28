Market slumps likely to recur, says JPMorgan's Pinto: CNBC

The slump that erased stocks' gains late last year is likely to recur as the economic expansion ages and due to changes in the market structure since the end of the financial crisis, Daniel Pinto, co-president of JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.1% ), told CNBC at the World Economic Forum last week.

"People know we are working towards the end of the cycle, and they have built some risk and some positions that they've been accumulating for years, and they know that when they want to trade, liquidity won't necessarily be there," Pinto said. "So markets will tend to overreact to things, and you have these big moves, and then a correction to rationality, as we've seen."

With financial institutions required to hold more capital and take less risk, fewer big players are available to buy when markets fall to attractive valuations. Also, hedge funds using computer momentum-based strategies exacerbate the moves, and result in "faster and deeper" corrections, he said.

