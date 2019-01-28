Cannell pushes anew for board ouster at Lee Enterprises

Cannell Capital is keeping up its assault on the board at Lee Enterprises (LEE +2.4% ), saying "A board revamp is not one of the few important things for Lee Enterprises ... it is the only important thing."

That comes in a new slide presentation Cannell has filed with the SEC.

A letter a couple of weeks ago from Cannell pushed for a vote against incumbent Executive Chairman Mary Junck as well as against Herbert Moloney and Kevin Mowbray.

There's "no downside to an addition of one or two new board members – an innocuous minority – and only upside," principal J. Carlo Cannell writes in today's update.

"The candidates we have proposed are successful, experienced and motivated," he continues. "Perhaps most importantly, they will buy LEE shares like you do, in the open market."