Venezuela devalues its currency to align with black market: AFP

Venezuela devalues its currency, bringing it more in with the black market, Agence France Presse reports, citing an official.

The Venezuelan bolivar, pegged to the nation's oil-linked cryptocurrency since last summer, no longer trades on the open market.

Last week, the U.S. and Canada, along with several large European nations, recognized Juan Guaido, president of the Venezuela National Assembly, as the country's leader rather than Nicolas Maduro, who claimed victory in an election earlier this month.

In response, Maduro cut diplomatic ties with the U.S.

