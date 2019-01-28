SNC-Lavalin -28% after cutting profit forecast
- SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF -28.4%) sinks the most in at least 27 years after cutting its its FY 2018 profit forecast due to a "serious problem" with a mining contract and writing down the value of its energy unit by $1.24B, citing ongoing trade challenges in Saudi Arabia.
- SNC now sees 2018 adjusted EPS from engineering and construction of $1.15-$1.30, down from an earlier forecast for profit of as much as $2.85/share, while it expects overall EPS of $2.15-$2.30, far short of the $3.60-$3.85 guidance it provided as recently as November.
- Saudi Arabia contributed ~11% of SNC’s total revenue in 2017, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk, who also says "we can't discount the possibility that a strained trade relationship between Canada and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won't hamper the company’s ability to secure future work."
- SNC does not identify the problem project, saying only that the contract was awarded in 2016 and that it will "aggressively" pursue project claims through the contract protocols "up to and including engaging in a dispute resolution process."