TiVo jumps 4.3% on report it's considering split into two

Jan. 28, 2019 1:10 PM ETTiVo Corporation (TIVO)TIVOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) has jumped to its high point of the day, up 4.3%, after a report that it's considering splitting into two companies.
  • That's the feeling after the company's strategic review, Light Reading reports. TiVo would divide its products and services business from its intellectual property/licensing business.
  • Whether those would become separate public companies or private units remains to be seen. Both sides of the business have been struggling.
  • TiVo has said it hoped to wrap up strategic reviews (that might not end in a sale) in time for Q4 earnings, coming next month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.