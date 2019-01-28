TiVo jumps 4.3% on report it's considering split into two
Jan. 28, 2019 1:10 PM ETTiVo Corporation (TIVO)TIVOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) has jumped to its high point of the day, up 4.3%, after a report that it's considering splitting into two companies.
- That's the feeling after the company's strategic review, Light Reading reports. TiVo would divide its products and services business from its intellectual property/licensing business.
- Whether those would become separate public companies or private units remains to be seen. Both sides of the business have been struggling.
- TiVo has said it hoped to wrap up strategic reviews (that might not end in a sale) in time for Q4 earnings, coming next month.