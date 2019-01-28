Lear guidance seen as conservative
- Wolfe Research says the 7% rally in Lear (LEA -0.1%) on Friday can be traced to the positive tone from management on the earnings call. The firm thinks Lear management was indicating that guidance may have been issued on the conservative side.
- "The high-end of guidance (Revenue $20.9-$21.7 bn, EBIT $1.6-$1.7 bn; FCF $850-$950 MM) assumes key China programs decline 10%, NA decline 5%, and Europe decline 1%. If production comes in stronger, LEA should be positioned to beat," note Wolfe analyst Rod Lache and team.
