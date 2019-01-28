Caterpillar down nearly 10% after earnings, guidance, conference call

CAT's disappointment stems mostly from China, as management on the earnings call took note of stronger demand in a few Asia-Pacific countries, and rising sales in North America. Oil and gas demand in North America was a notable strong point given the big dive in prices late last year.

The company also raised prices this month, with management hoping to reverse margin weakness from Q4.

Earnings call presentation slides

Previously: Caterpillar -5.8% after big earnings miss (Jan. 28)