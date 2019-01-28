China smartphone units -14% in 2018

China smartphone shipments dropped 14% Y/Y to 396M units in 2018, according to new Canalys data.

Q4 had a 15% Y/Y drop and marked the seventh consecutive decline.

Huawei (first overall) and Vivo (third place) were the only two of the top five smartphone vendors to strengthen in 2018 with growth of 16% and 9%, respectively.

Oppo came in second place with units down 2% but market share up 2%. Xiaomi took fourth with units down 6% and share up 1%.

Apple (AAPL -1.6% ) was in fifth place with units down 13% Y/Y, more than double the second-highest decline. Apple's market share was flat at 9%. Apple blamed its recent guidance cut on softening China demand.

Canalys analyst Mo Jia says, despite appearances, competition isn't Apple's largest problem in the region. Customers didn't like the higher prices of the newer iPhones and didn't flock to the older 7/8 models even after the prices were lowered in the region.

The firm expects the Chinese smartphone market to fall 3% Y/Y in 2019 to 385M units.