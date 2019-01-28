Opus Bank +7.5% amid actions to improve profit, '19 outlook
- Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) gains 6.7% as the bank takes actions to improve profitability and sees net interest margin expanding.
- 2019 outlook: Sees Y/Y expenses relatively flat and operating leverage.
- 2019 NIM at ~3.10%.
- Sees mid to high single-digit loan growth.
- Expects continued increasing deposit costs, but at a more moderate pace.
- ~70% efficiency ratio for FY19.
- Will evaluate dividend based on earnings and capital management practices.
- Q4 loss per share of 20 cents vs. EPS of 25 cents in Q3; Q4 2018 includes 47-cent restructuring charge for bond portfolio repositioning, CEO transition, cost-cutting program, and professional services and other charges.
- Q4 efficiency ratio of 99.73% vs. 72.36% in Q3.
- Q4 net interest margin of 3.07% vs. 2.98% in Q3.
