Opus Bank +7.5% amid actions to improve profit, '19 outlook

Jan. 28, 2019 1:39 PM ETOpus Bank (OPB)OPBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  1. 2019 NIM at ~3.10%.
  2. Sees mid to high single-digit loan growth.
  3. Expects continued increasing deposit costs, but at a more moderate pace.
  4. ~70% efficiency ratio for FY19.
  5. Will evaluate dividend based on earnings and capital management practices.
  • Q4 loss per share of 20 cents vs. EPS of 25 cents in Q3; Q4 2018 includes 47-cent restructuring charge for bond portfolio repositioning, CEO transition, cost-cutting program, and professional services and other charges.
  • Q4 efficiency ratio of 99.73% vs. 72.36% in Q3.
  • Q4 net interest margin of 3.07% vs. 2.98% in Q3.
  • Previously: Opus misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Jan. 28)
