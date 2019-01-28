Industrials SPDR holds up despite rough sessions for CAT and GE

Caterpillar is down 10% after disappointing earnings and guidance, and GE is lower by 3.3% after JPMorgan bear Stephen Tusa questions the Wabtec-related rally.

The two names, however, are more modest holdings of the Industrial Select SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) than one might have thought. Each comprise about 3.8% of the fund, making CAT and GE the 6th- and 7th-largest holdings, respectively.

Topping the XLI is Boeing at 9.1%, with Union Pacific next at 5.6%, then 3M at 5.4%.