Porsche Taycan to feature fast charging time
Jan. 28, 2019 2:24 PM ETPorsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY)POAHYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Porsche's (OTCPK:POAHY, OTCPK:POAHF) new all-electric Taycan will be able to add more than 60 miles of charge in four minutes, reports Bloomberg.
- The Taycan's 800-volt battery is able to absorb fast-charging rates of up to 350 kilowatts, a quicker pace than Tesla owners currently see at supercharging stations.
- Bloomberg's Gabrille Copolla writes charging times will be a "key selling point" for EV sellers trying to coax consumers into overcoming their fear of being stranded with a dead battery.
- Porsche's new entry will face competition from Audi's E-Tron and Jaguar's I-Pace as well as Tesla's lineup.