Lee Enterprises responds to Cannell attack, defends compensation
Jan. 28, 2019 2:30 PM ET Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE)
- Lee Enterprises (LEE +3.7%) is responding to heavy criticism from Cannell Capital, renewed today with a new slide presentation.
- In updated proxy materials, Lee writes shareholders saying Cannell has made what it sees as a number of false statements.
- Lee values constructive engagement and "we talked with J. Carlo Cannell, Managing Member of Cannell Capital, and members of his team multiple times over the past few months," the company says in its letter.
- "That said, we strongly disagree and take issue with Cannell’s recent comments, which we believe betray a fundamental lack of understanding of Lee’s business, strategy, and personnel," it continues.
- Digital revenue growth is at an industry-leading 8.1% CAGR since 2012, it says, and it's cut operational costs and debt (more than $360M since a 2014 refinancing). Fiscal 2018 net income of $47M was up 64% Y/Y, the company writes.
- While Lee says it's not constructive to address "gratuitous, disparaging attacks on individuals," it says that contrary to Cannell's assertions, executive compensation is "well in line" with peers and its Say on Pay proposals have consistently gotten more than 90% support.