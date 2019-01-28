AK Steel -4% as Morgan Stanley downgrades on pricing concerns

  • AK Steel (AKS -3.7%) slumps after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $3 price target, cut from $5, citing concerns over pricing.
  • Stanley analyst Piyush Sood previously said he was expecting higher annual auto contract pricing resets, but with auto sales peaking and increased steel sheet supply, original equipment manufacturers have "likely gained the upper hand" in negotiations.
  • Sood thinks steel prices will come under pressure beginning in H2 2019 as tariffs are eased further and imports increase, but he upgrades U.S. Steel (X -0.2%) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $21 price target, seeing limited downside as the stock price has "sufficiently priced in" pricing concerns.
  • The firm reiterates Steel Dynamics (STLD -0.4%) at Overweight and Schnitzer Steel (SCHN -3.7%) at Underweight while maintaining Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -2.4%), Commercial Metals (CMC -1.2%) and Nucor (NUE +0.2%) at Equal Weight.
  • ETF: SLX
