Verizon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:30 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Mohit Manghnani
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.44B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VZ has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
