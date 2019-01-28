Lockheed Martin Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.40 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.74B (-9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LMT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.

