Biogen Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.73 (+27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.39B (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BIIB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.