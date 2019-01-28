Aluminum -3% after U.S. removes Rusal from sanctions
- Alcoa (AA -3%), Century Aluminum (CENX -3.8%) and Constellium (CSTM -1.8%) are sharply lower as aluminum prices fell sharply after the U.S. Treasury officially removed Russian producer Rusal from its sanctions list.
- The move pushed aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange 2.8% lower to near $1,867/metric ton.
- The DoT says Rusal majority owner Oleg Deripaska divested his stake in the company, and some analysts think prices could fall further if there are signs more aluminum now will be available to market participants.
