Nucor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (+198.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.3B (+23.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NUE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.