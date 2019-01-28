Analyst slashes Nvidia target by 34%

Raymond James cuts its Nvidia (NVDA -14.4% ) target from $250 to $165 after this morning's revenue guidance cut. The firm's research note was simply titled: "Ouch."

Analyst Chris Caso says "headwinds are mounting" for NVDA, according to the firm's internal checks, and lowers his EPS and revenue estimates for 2019 and 2020.

Caso: "As is often the case in semis, the inventory correction in both gaming and now datacenter will cause FY20 estimates to overcorrect - but it’s also by now clear that FY19 estimates had gotten inflated by both cryptocurrency and excess purchases by cloud service providers."