Knight-Swift Transportation Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:30 PM ETKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+65.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KNX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.