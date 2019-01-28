Harley-Davidson Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:30 PM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+460.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HOG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.