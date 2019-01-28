Rockwell Automation Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:30 PM ETRockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.99 (+1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.