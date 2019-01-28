A. O. Smith Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:30 PM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $821.35M (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AOS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.