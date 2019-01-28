Dover Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:30 PM ETDover Corporation (DOV)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+14.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (-12.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.