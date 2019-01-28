Facebook reveals latest steps on independent oversight board

Facebook's (FB -1.1% ) latest move in the face of heavy criticism over its content policies is the layout for an independent oversight board to review and enforce its approach.

In the draft charter, the company notes the board would have 40 members who would serve three-year terms. Facebook would select inaugural members, but those members would independently decide on future membership.

Those members would take on "our most difficult and contested decisions about taking down or leaving up content," including issues around "artistic expression, suspected hate speech or bullying."

The board would have expertise in diverse disciplines and "be obligated to the people who use Facebook -- not Facebook the company."

Facebook says it wants to ensure that the board "is able to render independent judgement, is transparent and respects privacy."

Elsewhere, Democratic lawmakers Chellie Pingree and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have written a letter to Facebook and other big tech companies seeking information about their sponsorship of LibertyCon, a conference the representatives say included "a session denying established science on climate change."