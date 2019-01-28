Harris Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:30 PM ETBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Harris (NYSE:HRS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HRS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.