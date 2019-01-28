Justice Dept. expected to issue criminal charges in Huawei case

Jan. 28, 2019 3:24 PM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)NOK, ERICBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • The Justice Dept. is expected today to announce criminal charges tied to Huawei, the Chinese equipment company at the center of a global debate about information security, Reuters says.
  • Those are likely to include charges against Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in the U.S. attempt to extradite her from Canada.
  • White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to give her first press briefing since Dec. 19 in a few minutes (at 3:30 p.m. ET).
  • Bad news for Huawei has generally been seen by investors as an opportunity for Nokia (NOK -1.6%) and Ericsson (ERIC -1.3%) as the world gears up for a heavy spending cycle related to the ramp toward 5G networking.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.