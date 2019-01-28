Justice Dept. expected to issue criminal charges in Huawei case
Jan. 28, 2019 3:24 PM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)NOK, ERICBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor17 Comments
- The Justice Dept. is expected today to announce criminal charges tied to Huawei, the Chinese equipment company at the center of a global debate about information security, Reuters says.
- Those are likely to include charges against Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in the U.S. attempt to extradite her from Canada.
- White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to give her first press briefing since Dec. 19 in a few minutes (at 3:30 p.m. ET).
- Bad news for Huawei has generally been seen by investors as an opportunity for Nokia (NOK -1.6%) and Ericsson (ERIC -1.3%) as the world gears up for a heavy spending cycle related to the ramp toward 5G networking.