Deutsche Bank, UBS face more headwinds in selling ConvergeOne loans

Deutsche Bank (DB +0.2% ) and UBS Group (UBS -0.3% ) face a new obstacle in selling $1.2B of buyout loans they already been trying to sell for two months.

The debt financed the buyout of ConvergeOne by CVC Partners earlier this month. ConvergeOne faces an $11M writedown in inventory after discovering an employee may have committed fraud, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The financing was already the biggest of so-called "hung deals" that the banks were having trouble selling to investors after the December's market volatility.

Investors are using the news of potential fraud at ConvergeOne as leverage to get steeper discounts on the debt, the people said.

