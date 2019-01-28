Apple Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.17 (+7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84B (-4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AAPL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 34 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 31 downward.

