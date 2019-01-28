Advanced Micro Devices Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:AMD Q4 Earnings: It's All About Q1 Revenue GuidanceAMD: Forget Crypto, Here Comes China!