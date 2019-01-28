Amgen Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:35 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.28 (+13.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.87B (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- What to watch: Brad Loncar reminds that it was nearly one year ago to the day when CEO Bob Bradway was talking about overcapacity and the need for consolidation. Loncar's interested in hearing an update tonight.