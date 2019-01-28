Illumina Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $862.81M (+10.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ILMN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.