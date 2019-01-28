Helmerich & Payne Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:35 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+1550.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $717.82M (+27.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.