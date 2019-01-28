Barrick Gold says Kibali mine's 2018 production jumped 35% Y/Y

Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.7% ) says its Kibali gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo produced 807.2K oz. of gold last year, beating its target of 750K oz. and topping the previous year's output by 35%.

The company cites a successful ramp-up in underground production and a steady improvement in the processing plant recovery and throughput at the mine, which was operated by Randgold Resources before it was acquired by Barrick in the just-completed merger of the two miners.

Barrick says the resettlement of 1,478 families from the Gorumbwa site to a new village has been completed and will allow the development of the next satellite pit in the mine plan.